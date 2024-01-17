Fiserv, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.50 Per Share (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Fiserv in a report issued on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $7.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.51. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $7.49 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 14.70%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.25.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $137.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $137.25. The company has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.52 and a 200-day moving average of $124.04.

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,788 shares of company stock worth $42,158,764 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

