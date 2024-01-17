Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter.
Shares of OTCMKTS FOBIF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 40,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,396. Fobi AI has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.15.
