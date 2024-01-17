Fountainhead AM LLC Buys 4,178 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fountainhead AM LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $14,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
JPST stock remained flat at $50.37 during midday trading on Wednesday. 633,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,010. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.15. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
