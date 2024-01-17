Fountainhead AM LLC Purchases 220 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.3% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 202,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $1,260,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 29.5% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,286 shares of company stock worth $14,849,033. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $59.94. 1,335,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,687,328. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

