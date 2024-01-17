Fountainhead AM LLC Purchases 267 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,565 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,216,545. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.13. The company has a market cap of $153.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.55.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

