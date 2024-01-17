Fountainhead AM LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,877,000 after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000.

BATS EFG traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.66. 1,885,408 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

