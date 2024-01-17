Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) Shares Up 0.1%

Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.55 and last traded at $28.55. Approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 2,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

Freedom Day Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $76.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66.

About Freedom Day Dividend ETF

The Freedom Day Dividend ETF (MBOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks dividend growth by selecting US-listed companies the advisor believes to have the greatest potential to provide rising dividends over time. MBOX was launched on May 5, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

