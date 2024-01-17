Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the December 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FULC

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FULC opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $463.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,769.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.