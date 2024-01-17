FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Cut by Analyst

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Macerich in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MAC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.25.

Macerich Stock Performance

NYSE:MAC opened at $15.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.29. Macerich has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $16.54.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Macerich by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Macerich by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 315,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 22,613 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Macerich by 13.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 69,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

