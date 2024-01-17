FY2024 EPS Estimates for W&T Offshore, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). W&T Offshore had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on W&T Offshore in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on W&T Offshore from $8.50 to $7.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

Shares of WTI opened at $2.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.61. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $6.68.

W&T Offshore Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. W&T Offshore’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 85.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27,642 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 8.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 62.9% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 29.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,134,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 488,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

