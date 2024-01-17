General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.79.

A number of analysts have commented on GM shares. HSBC started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of GM opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in General Motors by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

