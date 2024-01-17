Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) vs. Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK) Critical Review

Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK – Get Free Report) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Benchmark Energy and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A Global Blue Group 2.40% 198.32% 1.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.3% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Global Blue Group $324.52 million 2.75 -$26.68 million $0.04 117.53

This table compares Benchmark Energy and Global Blue Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Benchmark Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Blue Group.

Risk & Volatility

Benchmark Energy has a beta of 3.86, meaning that its share price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Benchmark Energy and Global Blue Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benchmark Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Blue Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Global Blue Group has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.21%. Given Global Blue Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Blue Group is more favorable than Benchmark Energy.

Summary

Global Blue Group beats Benchmark Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benchmark Energy

Benchmark Energy Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energy Partners LLC, buys industrial grade glycerin and sells it to boiler plants as an alternative bunker fuel in the United States and internationally. The company offers crude and refined glycerin, a co-product of biodiesel production used in various industrial and commercial applications, such as power, energy, and boiler operations, as well as in the de-icing process and manufacturing of animal feed. It has a strategic relationship with the University of North Dakota (UND) to utilize industrial grade glycerin as an additive to the UND coal-burning plant. The company is based in Coldspring, Texas.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, and at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers; and ShipUp, a post-purchase engagement solution for online purchases enabling brands to deliver seamless, proactive, and branded post-purchase communication. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

