Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

GPN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GPN

Global Payments Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $128.90 on Friday. Global Payments has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $138.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.40.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.