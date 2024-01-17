Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) Shares Up 0.4%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.47 and last traded at $41.47. 2 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.29.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 2.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $28.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.
About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF
The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GSEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSEE was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
