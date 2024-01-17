Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) Shares Up 0.4%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.47 and last traded at $41.47. 2 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.29.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $28.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSEE. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 86.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the period.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GSEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSEE was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

