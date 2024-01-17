Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.00.

ASR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $227.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $270.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $314.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.39.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.75 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $371.57 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 39.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $5.7115 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

