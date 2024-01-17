GS Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1,340.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.09.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $477.92. 1,309,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,088,719. The company has a market cap of $209.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $503.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

