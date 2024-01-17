Head-To-Head Analysis: Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) versus Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Vox Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Vox Royalty alerts:

Dividends

Vox Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Barrick Gold pays out 1,300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vox Royalty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vox Royalty 3.24% 0.96% 0.81% Barrick Gold 0.52% 3.88% 2.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vox Royalty and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Vox Royalty and Barrick Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vox Royalty $11.42 million 8.72 $330,000.00 N/A N/A Barrick Gold $11.01 billion 2.54 $432.00 million $0.03 532.00

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Vox Royalty.

Volatility and Risk

Vox Royalty has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vox Royalty and Barrick Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vox Royalty 0 0 2 0 3.00 Barrick Gold 1 5 9 0 2.53

Vox Royalty currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.00%. Barrick Gold has a consensus price target of $23.45, suggesting a potential upside of 46.92%. Given Vox Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vox Royalty is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Vox Royalty on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vox Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick. Nevada Gold Mines is the world’s largest gold mining complex. Barrick owns and operates six Tier One gold mines: Cortez, Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali, Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.



It has gold and copper mines and projects in 13 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. Barrick’s diversified portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold districts and is focused on high-margin, long life assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Vox Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.