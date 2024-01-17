Head-To-Head Comparison: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) and Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) and Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.4% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory -14.88% -28.19% -18.25% Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory 0 0 0 0 N/A Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory $30.43 million 0.93 -$5.68 million ($0.68) -6.59 Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. N/A N/A N/A $6.47 4.91

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. beats Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, Colorado.

About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of biscuits, chocolates, chocolate coated biscuits, cakes, wafers, and crackers in Turkey and internationally. The company also produces chocolate dough, cocoa powder, chocolate flakes, couverture chocolate, flour, hazelnut, and pureed hazelnut. In addition, it is involved in the trading and investment activities. It also exports its products to the Middle East, Russia, Central Asian republics, Europe, Africa, and the United States. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.operates as a subsidiary of pladis Foods Limited.

