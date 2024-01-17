Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Short Interest Down 9.4% in December

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 39.6% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.54.

NYSE HLT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.31. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $129.86 and a 1-year high of $183.76.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

