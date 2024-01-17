HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a research report on Monday, December 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of HireRight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HireRight from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.63.

HireRight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $12.75 on Friday. HireRight has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 million, a PE ratio of -50.98 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $188.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.57 million.

Institutional Trading of HireRight

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in HireRight in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HireRight by 727.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in HireRight by 472.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in HireRight by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About HireRight

(Get Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

