Horrell Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 38,581 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $690,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000.

MSOS stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.49. 2,312,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,728,856. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

