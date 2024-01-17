Horrell Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of ArcBest worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCB. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter worth $35,679,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 776.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 317,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 244.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,004,000 after acquiring an additional 272,933 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth $17,232,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 175.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 195,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 124,354 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ArcBest from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America cut their price target on ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

ARCB traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.77. The stock had a trading volume of 29,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,344. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.44. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $125.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.64 and a 200 day moving average of $108.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

In related news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $415,003.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

