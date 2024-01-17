Horrell Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,730.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,562.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,730.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.35. 113,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,990. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.87. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $196.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.20 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFNC. Stephens reduced their price objective on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

