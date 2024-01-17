Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $18.55 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 6.2% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $18,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $12.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,002.51. 168,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $1,005.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $963.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $944.84.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.27.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

