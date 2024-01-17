Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. Teradata accounts for about 1.2% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Teradata worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Teradata by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in Teradata by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of Teradata stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.01. 215,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,408. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.78. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $346,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,590,066.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,234 shares of company stock worth $2,246,095. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

