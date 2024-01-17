Horrell Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:IPG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,966. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Macquarie reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

