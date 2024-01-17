Horrell Capital Management Inc. Purchases 24,000 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Everbridge worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVBG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,371. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $65,032.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,949 shares in the company, valued at $966,210.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $65,032.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,949 shares in the company, valued at $966,210.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,962 shares of company stock valued at $289,162 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Everbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

