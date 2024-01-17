Horrell Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up approximately 3.5% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 5.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in AutoZone by 30.4% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 13.3% in the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in AutoZone by 7.7% in the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,968 shares of company stock valued at $45,836,497. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,858.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AZO

AutoZone Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $12.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,682.06. 43,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,287. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,624.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2,553.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.