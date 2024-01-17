Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 388 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.0% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.80. 1,035,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,576. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

