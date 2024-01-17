Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 776 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,126,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Kroger by 31.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,062 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter worth $82,523,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter worth $64,087,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Kroger Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,388. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.