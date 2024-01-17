HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 27,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 50,609 shares.The stock last traded at $15.26 and had previously closed at $15.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HUTCHMED currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Trading Down 5.8 %

Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in HUTCHMED in the third quarter valued at $848,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in HUTCHMED by 18.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in HUTCHMED by 28.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in HUTCHMED in the third quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in HUTCHMED in the third quarter worth $170,000. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HUTCHMED

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.