Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

View Our Latest Report on H

Hydro One Stock Performance

TSE H opened at C$39.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$32.79 and a 1-year high of C$40.68.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.93 billion during the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 14.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.8816425 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo acquired 12,800 shares of Hydro One stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$39.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,573.76. 47.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hydro One

(Get Free Report

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.