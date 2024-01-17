IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of C$301.19 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IMG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.40 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.13.

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.60. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$2.71 and a one year high of C$4.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.28.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

