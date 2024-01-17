IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of C$301.19 million during the quarter.
IAMGOLD Stock Down 0.9 %
IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.60. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$2.71 and a one year high of C$4.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.28.
About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.
