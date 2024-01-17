ICON Public Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of $12.09 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ICON Public in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 12th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $12.09 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.16. The consensus estimate for ICON Public’s current full-year earnings is $12.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.13 EPS.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion.

ICLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ICON Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ICLR

ICON Public Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $250.92 on Monday. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $181.92 and a fifty-two week high of $288.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 89,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 46,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.