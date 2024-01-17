IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) Short Interest Down 9.5% in December

IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,899,600 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 2,098,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18,996.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDPUF remained flat at $11.55 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54. IDP Education has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $15.38.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IDP Education in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, student placement and examinations, English language teaching, client relations, online student recruitment, as well as examinations support and shared services.

