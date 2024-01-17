Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,110,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 32,660,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 294.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,570,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157,198 shares in the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Infosys during the second quarter worth $24,105,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Infosys by 12.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 103,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480,541 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in Infosys by 6.0% during the third quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 7,734,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,961,000 after acquiring an additional 440,400 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Shares of INFY opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. The company has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.06.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. Analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

