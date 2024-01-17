Insteel Industries (IIIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) will issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.33). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $157.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Insteel Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Insteel Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

IIIN opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.96. Insteel Industries has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $704.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.62%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Insteel Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insteel Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 603.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 215,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 185,180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 11,836.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 142,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 141,208 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Insteel Industries by 498.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 154,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 128,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Insteel Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,586,000 after purchasing an additional 117,907 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Insteel Industries by 498.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

