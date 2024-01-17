Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Boosted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intel
In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on INTC
Intel Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intel Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.
Intel Company Profile
Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intel
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 downgraded names you can buy into
Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.