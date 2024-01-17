International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after buying an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.7 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,827,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $167.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.74 and its 200 day moving average is $147.88. The company has a market cap of $152.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

