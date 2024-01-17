International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IGT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IGT

International Game Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

IGT stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 1.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in International Game Technology by 47.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,072,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,549 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,195,000 after acquiring an additional 220,574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in International Game Technology by 87.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,029 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in International Game Technology by 115.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in International Game Technology by 36.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,208,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,949,000 after buying an additional 594,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.