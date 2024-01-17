Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $603.83 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $378.22 and a 52 week high of $631.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $586.50 and its 200-day moving average is $535.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.99, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

