Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Boosted by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.4% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $23,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $409.52. 43,670,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,215,813. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $395.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.78. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $273.89 and a 52 week high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

