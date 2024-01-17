Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.4% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $409.52. 43,646,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,273,160. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $273.89 and a twelve month high of $412.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $395.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.78.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.