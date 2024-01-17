Investors Research Corp Acquires 632 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,097 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.8 %

DIS traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.36. 4,957,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,255,995. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

