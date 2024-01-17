Investors Research Corp Acquires 8,296 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

PFXF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $17.30. 146,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,621. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

