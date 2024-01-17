Investors Research Corp Buys 1,220 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Investors Research Corp owned 0.10% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $223.03. 92,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,910. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.62. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $172.04 and a 52-week high of $226.11.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.