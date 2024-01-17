iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 122,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 62,777 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 35,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,147,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.51. 138,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,442. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

