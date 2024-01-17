iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

