iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,780,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,808,762. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.13.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

