iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 3.3% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,440,550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,988,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,558,000 after purchasing an additional 115,637 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,378,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.17. 267,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,507. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.32 and a 12 month high of $306.74. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

